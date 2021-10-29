National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Torquay United

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • BromleyBromley15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00StockportStockport County
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • WokingWoking15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • BarnetBarnet17:20AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby1392227121529
2Chesterfield1384125111428
3Boreham Wood138321911827
4Halifax1382321111026
5Solihull Moors137422016425
6Bromley1172224131123
7Dag & Red1371527171022
8Notts County136432317622
9Altrincham126152117419
10Stockport125251115-417
11Wrexham114431714316
12Woking115062016415
13Eastleigh124351619-315
14Yeovil114251112-114
15Torquay124261822-414
16Maidenhead United124261721-414
17Wealdstone133551219-714
18Barnet133461526-1113
19Weymouth133371624-812
20King's Lynn122281121-108
21Southend11227719-128
22Aldershot122191322-97
23Dover11038622-16-9
View full National League table

