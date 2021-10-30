Kilmarnock v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kilmarnock
|11
|7
|2
|2
|14
|7
|7
|23
|2
|Inverness CT
|11
|7
|2
|2
|13
|6
|7
|23
|3
|Arbroath
|11
|5
|4
|2
|19
|9
|10
|19
|4
|Raith Rovers
|11
|5
|4
|2
|18
|13
|5
|19
|5
|Partick Thistle
|11
|5
|2
|4
|23
|14
|9
|17
|6
|Ayr
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|12
|7
|Hamilton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|23
|-12
|11
|8
|Queen of Sth
|11
|3
|1
|7
|10
|15
|-5
|10
|9
|Morton
|11
|1
|5
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|8
|10
|Dunfermline
|11
|0
|7
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|7
Sandy Carmichael will long be remembered as a "formidable" man who earned respect in an era of "licensed thuggery" with Scotland and the Lions, writes Tom English.
Chick Young has known Walter Smith for decades. Here, he explains why his friend was such a revered figure.
The outpouring of affection for Walter Smith after his death at the age of 73 is a mark of the man, writes Tom English.
Eleanor Oldroyd looks ahead to the Winter Olympics with Aimee Fuller who is at the National Curling Centre in Stirling.
Hamilton Academical's Sarah Rhind was a heroin addict and had been homeless when her dad died in a car crash. That pushed her to get clean. This is her story...
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald reflects on his peculiar experiences of being a goalkeeper for various Scottish clubs during a lengthy career.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland