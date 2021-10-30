Greenock Morton v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hamilton
- 5McEntee
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 15Russell
- 8Blues
- 10Lyon
- 21Oksanen
- 22Allan
- 14Reilly
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 3Strapp
- 9Muirhead
- 11Ugwu
- 12Knowles
- 16Hynes
- 17McGrattan
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Hilton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 5Easton
- 7MacDonald
- 18Mimnaugh
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 26Redfern
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 4Stirling
- 9Ryan
- 21Munro
- 22Matheson
- 27Shiels
- 35McGowan
- 41Scully
- Referee:
- Steven Reid