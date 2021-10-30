East Fife v Dumbarton

East FifeEast Fife15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|11
|5
|5
|1
|20
|11
|9
|20
|2
|Cove Rangers
|11
|6
|2
|3
|21
|14
|7
|20
|3
|Airdrieonians
|11
|6
|2
|3
|19
|14
|5
|20
|4
|Montrose
|11
|5
|4
|2
|22
|11
|11
|19
|5
|Falkirk
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|6
|Alloa
|11
|4
|2
|5
|18
|19
|-1
|14
|7
|Dumbarton
|11
|4
|2
|5
|18
|22
|-4
|14
|8
|Peterhead
|11
|4
|1
|6
|19
|17
|2
|13
|9
|Clyde
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|25
|-12
|11
|10
|East Fife
|11
|2
|1
|8
|13
|29
|-16
|7