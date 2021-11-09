Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir3AlbionAlbion Rovers1

Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Wilson
  • 24Miller
  • 25JamiesonBooked at 52mins
  • 5Crighton
  • 2LyonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCollat 58'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 7ForbesSubstituted forLyonat 21'minutes
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 14ChristieSubstituted forGrahamat 58'minutes
  • 11BrownSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 9OrrSubstituted forTierneyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Marshall
  • 4Tapping
  • 8Hughes
  • 12Lyon
  • 15Corbett
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 22Tierney

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McGowanBooked at 75mins
  • 5Fagan
  • 3FernieBooked at 65mins
  • 7WilsonSubstituted forMortonat 87'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Leslie
  • 11ReillySubstituted forDolanat 87'minutes
  • 10WrightSubstituted forMullenat 79'minutes
  • 9O'DonnellSubstituted forDohertyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Morton
  • 14Robinson
  • 15Mullen
  • 16Dolan
  • 17Smith
  • 18McVey
  • 19Doherty
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson
Attendance:
431

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Tierney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Graham (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kieran Dolan replaces Charlie Reilly.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jordan Morton replaces Callum Wilson.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir).

  11. Booking

    Bernard Coll (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1. Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Hughes with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bernard Coll (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Mullen replaces Maxwell Wright.

  18. Booking

    James McGowan (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Cammy Graham (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James McGowan (Albion Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts129302491530
2Forfar126512011923
3Stirling126332014621
4Annan Athletic126151815319
5Stenhousemuir124351617-115
6Edinburgh City114251216-414
7Albion124171519-413
8Stranraer123451217-513
9Elgin112361017-79
10Cowdenbeath12138921-126
