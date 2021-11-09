Stenhousemuir v Albion Rovers

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Wilson
- 24Miller
- 25JamiesonBooked at 52mins
- 5Crighton
- 2LyonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCollat 58'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 7ForbesSubstituted forLyonat 21'minutes
- 6Wedderburn
- 14ChristieSubstituted forGrahamat 58'minutes
- 11BrownSubstituted forHughesat 70'minutes
- 16O'Reilly
- 9OrrSubstituted forTierneyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Marshall
- 4Tapping
- 8Hughes
- 12Lyon
- 15Corbett
- 17Anderson
- 18Coll
- 19Graham
- 22Tierney
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 4McGowanBooked at 75mins
- 5Fagan
- 3FernieBooked at 65mins
- 7WilsonSubstituted forMortonat 87'minutes
- 8Wilson
- 6Leslie
- 11ReillySubstituted forDolanat 87'minutes
- 10WrightSubstituted forMullenat 79'minutes
- 9O'DonnellSubstituted forDohertyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Morton
- 14Robinson
- 15Mullen
- 16Dolan
- 17Smith
- 18McVey
- 19Doherty
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
- Attendance:
- 431
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1.
Post update
Ryan Tierney (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Adam Fernie (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cammy Graham (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Kieran Dolan replaces Charlie Reilly.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jordan Morton replaces Callum Wilson.
Post update
Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Bernard Coll (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Albion Rovers 1. Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Hughes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bernard Coll (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Mullen replaces Maxwell Wright.
Booking
James McGowan (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Cammy Graham (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by James McGowan (Albion Rovers).