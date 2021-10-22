Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

John-Joe O'Toole has played more than 450 league and cup games

Mansfield Town have signed free-agent midfielder John-Joe O'Toole on a short-term deal until January.

The 33-year-old has been out of contract since leaving Burton Albion, where he scored one goal in 56 games.

O'Toole has played 466 career games for a string of clubs including Watford, Northampton and Colchester, and links up with ex-Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

"John-Joe is a player we know well from our time at Burton," Clough told the club website. external-link

"He is competitive, aggressive at times, and good in the air, which is something we also need.

"With us currently being low on playing personnel through injuries, it's ideal for both us and him to join us till January and see how it goes."

