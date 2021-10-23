Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers and Airdrieonians won to move level on points with Queen's Park before the Scottish League 1 leaders' Sunday fixture.

Paul Hartley's Cove beat Clyde 3-0 while Airdrie got a 3-2 victory against Dumbarton, who had three red cards.

Montrose are a point off the top three after a comfortable 4-1 win against East Fife and Falkirk drew 0-0 away to Peterhead.

Queen's Park host Alloa Athletic in the final third-tier match of the weekend.

At the Balmoral Stadium, there were no goals until Connor Scully struck in first-half stoppage time. Jamie Masson's shot and Robbie Leitch's late header completed the win for Cove.

Rhys McCabe's penalty put Airdrie in front against Dumbarton but the visitors levelled before the break when Ross MacLean struck.

But things would turn dramatic in the second period with McCabe missing his second penalty attempt before MacLean was dismissed for violent conduct and Gregor Buchanan followed him down the tunnel after receiving a second yellow card.

Dylan Easton fired Airdrie back in front in the final minute of regulation time and the Sons lost another player when Andrew Geggan saw red.

Paul Paton then equalised for eight-man Dumbarton from close range as added time continued but Salim Kouider-Aissa headed the hosts' winner in the 96th minute.

Montrose had no such problems against East Fife, save for Scott Mercer's late free-kick consolation goal.

James Keatings and Graham Webster struck either side of half-time before Craig Johnston's double took the hosts' tally to four.