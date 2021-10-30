Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
Search BBC
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SAT 30 Oct 2021
Scottish Cup
Rothes
Rothes
15:00
Dalbeattie Star
Dalbeattie Star
Venue:
Mackessack Park
Rothes v Dalbeattie Star
Last updated on
50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 30th October 2021
Albion
Albion Rovers
15:00
Brora Rangers
Brora Rangers
Elgin
Elgin City
15:00
Clydebank
Clydebank
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
15:00
Dunbar United
Dunbar United
Rothes
Rothes
15:00
Dalbeattie Star
Dalbeattie Star
View all
Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
Premier League: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal - team news from five games
Live
Live
From the section
Football
T20 World Cup: Hasaranga takes hat-trick for Sri Lanka - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Autumn internationals: Scotland v Tonga
Live
Live
From the section
Rugby Union