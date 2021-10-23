Match ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
England international Jude Bellingham scored a superb solo goal as Borussia Dortmund won to remain within a point of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
The 18-year-old midfielder collected the ball on the edge of the Arminia Bielefeld penalty area, dribbling past three defenders before chipping in.
Emre Can and Mats Hummelm also scored before Bellingham sealed it, the hosts scoring a consolation late on.
Bayern won 4-0 against Hoffenheim for a third thumping win of a superb week.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th goal in nine Bundesliga games this season after Serge Gnabry gave the hosts a first-half lead.
Substitutes Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman netted late goals to seal the victory.
After thrashing Bayer Leverkusen in a 5-1 win last weekend and beating Benfica 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, the German champions again cruised to victory despite the absence of boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was quarantining at home after testing positive for Covid-19.
However, the 34-year-old still had an input after setting up what he called an 'analysis centre' in his home kitchen and passing on instructions to his assistants.
Line-ups
Arminia Bielefeld
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 27BrunnerSubstituted forPires Ramosat 45'minutes
- 2Pieper
- 4Nilsson
- 22FernandesSubstituted forWimmerat 64'minutes
- 16KunzeBooked at 83mins
- 19Prietl
- 5LaursenSubstituted forCzyborraat 74'minutes
- 8Schöpf
- 21HackSubstituted forKrügerat 74'minutes
- 23SerraSubstituted forKlosat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pires Ramos
- 6Czyborra
- 9Klos
- 10Lasme
- 11Okugawa
- 18Krüger
- 20Wimmer
- 30Andrade
- 35Schulz
B Dortmund
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1KobelSubstituted forHitzat 45'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 34Pongracic
- 15HummelsSubstituted forMaloneyat 88'minutes
- 39Wolf
- 23CanSubstituted forWitselat 76'minutes
- 22Bellingham
- 10T Hazard
- 19BrandtSubstituted forCarvalhoat 76'minutes
- 11Reus
- 21MalenSubstituted forTiggesat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 20Carvalho
- 27Tigges
- 28Witsel
- 30Passlack
- 35Hitz
- 36Knauff
- 45Maloney
- 47Papadopoulos
- Referee:
- Benjamin Brand
- Attendance:
- 25,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Post update
Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joakim Nilsson (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Reinier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Foul by Steffen Tigges (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Amos Pieper (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lennard Maloney replaces Mats Hummels.
Post update
Goal! DSC Arminia Bielefeld 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Fabian Klos (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Patrick Wimmer draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Kunze (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Schöpf (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Prietl.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Wimmer (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Steffen Tigges.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Florian Krüger (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Conceded by Axel Witsel.