Bologna v AC Milan

Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Fodé Ballo-Touré.
Line-ups
Bologna
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 28Skorupski
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 20mins
- 17Medel
- 6Theate
- 29De Silvestri
- 8DomínguezSubstituted forSchoutenat 63'minutes
- 32Svanberg
- 3HickeySubstituted forDijksat 63'minutes
- 21SorianoBooked at 58mins
- 99BarrowSubstituted forBinksat 63'minutes
- 9ArnautovicBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSantanderat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Binks
- 7Orsolini
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 12Molla
- 15Mbaye
- 19Santander
- 20van Hooijdonk
- 22Bardi
- 30Schouten
- 35Dijks
- 55Vignato
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2CalabriaBooked at 61mins
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 5Ballo-TouréSubstituted forKaluluat 85'minutes
- 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 45'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 33KrunicSubstituted forGiroudat 60'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 9Giroud
- 13Romagnoli
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
- 96Jungdal
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Bologna 2, AC Milan 3. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Federico Santander replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Foul by Rafael Leão (AC Milan).
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt saved. Arthur Theate (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Attempt saved. Marko Arnautovic (Bologna) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Calabria.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo De Silvestri.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).