Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan has left the League 2 bottom club "by mutual consent" following a Scottish Cup exit to Civil Service Strollers.

The former Dundee United, Rangers and St Johnstone defender, 48, kept the Fife club in the senior leagues in his four-year tenure.

Cowden lost 4-2 at home to Lowland League Strollers in the second round.

Assistants Craig Easton and Ian Flaherty also depart, with goalkeeping coach Dave McGurn in interim charge.

Cowdenbeath are three points adrift in League 2 after one win in their opening 10 games.

A club statement thanked the management team for "all for their hard work", adding: "Gary has been our longest serving manager in almost 30 years".