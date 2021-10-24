Ryan Bowman: Striker's hat-trick two weeks after heart palpitations delights Shrewsbury boss

Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Ryan Bowman scores for Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town are the ninth club Ryan Bowman (right) has played for during his career

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill hailed a "perfect hat-trick" by Ryan Bowman just two weeks after the striker suffered heart palpitations.

Bowman had to go off in the 36th minute of the Shrews' defeat at Ipswich on 9 October and was taken to hospital.

But the 29-year-old netted with his head, left foot and right foot as they beat Cambridge United 4-1 on Saturday.

"It can go in three times off his knee for all I care," boss Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"But it was a nice hat-trick for him, he took them very well."

The game was Bowman's third since his heart scare a fortnight earlier, having been speedily cleared to return by doctors who instructed him to alter his medication.

The hat-trick was the second treble of Bowman's career - he also scored three for Exeter City in a 6-1 victory over Colchester in November 2020.

And it ended a lean spell of only one goal in his first 13 appearances since joining Shrewsbury in the summer.

"That's what we need to see a little bit more of. That's the Ryan Bowman that I signed," said Cotterill.

"I'm not saying he's going to score three goals every week, because he's not, and I'm not saying he won't have a bad game every now and then, because he will - but that was really important for him and he has had a couple of tough weeks, so we're pleased for Ryan.

"The boys were just talking about it being the perfect hat-trick - right foot, left foot and header."

Shrewsbury are 20th in League One, just one point above the relegation places, but Cotterill was delighted with their second-half effort after Cambridge had equalised.

"It could have been more. We think we could have scored four before half-time," he added.

"The second half we took our chances whereas we didn't take them in the first half. We were on the front foot against a really dangerous opponent, who have had some very good results this season."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC