Have Aberdeen turned a corner, or will they hit a brick wall at fortress Ibrox? Do Hibs fans have cause for panic? Will Ross County finally win a game?

These questions and more will be an answered in a bumper Wednesday in the Scottish Premiership with all 12 teams in action.

It marks the end of the first round of fixtures and there's plenty of meaty storylines at both ends of the table. Here's a taster...

Hearts aim to end Perth hoodoo

It's quite the feat to go top of the table - albeit briefly - and still ruin your supporters' weekend. But that's the bittersweet manoeuvre Hearts managed on Saturday, with the late equaliser conceded at home to lowly Dundee taking the shine off their ascent.

Robbie Neilson's men were replaced at the summit by Rangers on Sunday, yet a gap which could have been one point is instead three, and such carelessness mustn't be allowed to fester if Hearts hope to stay in the title mix.

How the Tynecastle men respond will be revealing, especially as they face St Johnstone at a venue where they are without a league win in 11 years. Hearts have had seven defeats and six draws at McDiarmid Park since a 2-0 win in November 2010.

While Hearts could be without injured top scorer Liam Boyce, St Johnstone's struggles offer hope, with Callum Davidson's side finding the highs of last season's historic double cup-winning campaign a lot to live up to.

Their 2-0 weekend loss at Celtic Park was no disgrace, but made it three league defeats in four and dropped the Perth club to 10th, just two points off Dundee in the relegation play-off spot.

Those losses all came without scoring, and they are the least potent team in the division with just six goals in 10 games. Is their long home hoodoo over Hearts ready to break?

No sunshine on Leith

Just what is going wrong at Hibs? While Jack Ross says it's no time to panic, his men have tumbled from a point off the top to eight adrift amid an alarming slump of three straight losses.

They were perhaps unlucky to lose at Rangers after having Ryan Porteous red carded at 1-0 up. But the 3-0 home reverse to Dundee United was a shocker and they failed to muster a shot on target on Saturday against Aberdeen, who previously couldn't buy a win.

The losing streak coincides with the goals drying up for Martin Boyle and there's a sense that if you stop the lightning-quick forward, you stop Hibs. Striker Kevin Nisbet isn't firing on all cylinders either, with just two goals in eight league outings.

If Hibs need a big game to rouse them out of their rut, they've got it this midweek with the visit of in-form Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou's men have cast off their own form issues to win three in a row in the league and their much-maligned defence now is the Premiership's joint meanest - six goals conceded in 10 games - with Dundee United.

No side in the division has scored more than Celtic's 23, but points is the real number that matters and Postecoglou's team are still four short of pacesetters Rangers.

Celtic's revival will gain further traction should they grab a league victory at Easter Road for the first time in eight meetings, having drawn two and lost five since a 4-0 success in January 2014.

Toothless Hibs succumbed to defeat at Pittodrie for a third straight loss

Can patched-up Aberdeen trouble Rangers?

Aberdeen went to war for their embattled manager on Saturday.

By the end, Scott Brown was filling in at centre-half, two defenders had gone off injured and goalkeeper Joe Lewis was nursing a broken nose, but the pain proved worth it as Stephen Glass' side finally halted their 10-game winless run.

Having dispatched Hibs 1-0, the dogged and patched-up side head to Ibrox seeking a momentous result against Rangers and further breathing space for Glass.

This fixture is always a feisty one and the presence of former Celtic captain Brown back at Ibrox for the first time in Aberdeen red will crank up the hostility factor on what will be an emotional evening after the death of Walter Smith.

Aberdeen need to improve on a poor recent record in Govan, failing to score in their last five league visits, four of them defeats.

Rangers are still the team to catch in the Premiership, having shaken off a sluggish start to secure a comeback win at St Mirren with Alfredo Morelos netting his 100th goal for the club.

The champions haven't lost at Ibrox in the league since March 2020, but after a sequence of 21 wins they have spilled points in two of their last three home matches.

Bottom two scrap it out

A relegation battle this early in the season? It's hard to argue otherwise with Dundee and Ross County filling the bottom spaces, although the Dens Park men are showing signs of clambering up the table.

They have moved off the foot with four points from the last two games, including a prized point away to high-flying Hearts at the weekend.

A home match against the side four points beneath them will hold no fears for James McPake's team. County are are one of only two clubs - second-tier Dunfermline are the other - in Scotland's four top leagues yet to win a game.

Malky Mackay's men continue to find new ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Having led Livingston on Saturday, they missed a penalty and fell behind but looked to have secured a point - only to concede in the 95th minute.

That made it four straight losses and County are leaking like a sieve, with their 22 goals shipped four more than any other top-flight side.

A Dundee win - opening a seven-point gap - would plunge the Dingwall club deeper into the mire.