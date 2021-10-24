Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton among third-round ties

Auchinleck Talbot welcome Hamilton to Beechwood Park next month
Auchinleck Talbot will attempt a Scottish Cup upset against Hamilton Academical after being drawn at home to the Championship side in the third round.

Talbot, of the sixth-tier West of Scotland Premier League, reached the fifth round two seasons ago and took Arbroath to a replay last term.

In the two all-Championship games, leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Greenock Morton while Dunfermline Athletic visit Partick Thistle.

The ties are set for 27 November.

The second-round meeting of Clydebank and Elgin City is live on the BBC Scotland channel and website on Monday, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Scottish Cup third-round draw

Alloa Athletic v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic

Auchinleck Talbot v Hamilton Academical

Ayr United v Brora Rangers or Albion Rovers

Banks O'Dee v East Fife

Brechin City v Darvel

Civil Service Strollers v Peterhead

Clydebank or Elgin City v Clyde

Cove Rangers v Queen of the South

Dalbeattie Star or Rothes v East Kilbride

Dumbarton v Sauchie Juniors

Dunbar United or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Edinburgh City

Falkirk v Raith Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Annan Athletic

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Greenock Morton

Kelty Hearts v Montrose

Partick Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic

Queen's Park v Kilmarnock

Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians

Stirling Albion v Tranent Juniors

