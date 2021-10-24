Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

John Needham, right, pictured with fellow director Gordon Scott, became club chairman this year

The Scottish FA is investigating tweets made about Rangers by St Mirren chairman John Needham.

Historical posts, including derogatory references to the Ibrox club's support, emerged over the weekend.

At least one of the tweets was made after Needham, who took over as chairman in the summer, was appointed on to the club's board last year.

He has since apologised on Twitter for the "inappropriate" posts to Rangers and their supporters.

"As a club chairman I have extra responsibility for the conduct and example I show," he wrote external-link .

"These posts are completely inappropriate and do not reflect my character or beliefs as a person and I very much regret them."

St Mirren have been approached by BBC Scotland for comment.

The matter will be looked at by the SFA's compliance officer. It will also not be fast tracked, so an outcome could take several weeks.

A banker for over 40 years, Needham was appointed on to the club board in September by the St Mirren Independent Supporters Association, who own a 51% share in St Mirren.