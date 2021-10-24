Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kayleigh Green heads home Wales' equaliser in Slovenia last Friday night

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Estonia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 26 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales are hoping their World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Tuesday will attract a record crowd for a home women's international.

More than 4,000 tickets have been sold for the game, which will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The current record crowd is 5,053, for Wales' key World Cup qualifier against England at Rodney Parade in 2018.

"The Red Wall is always brilliant. It's like having a 12th man," said Wales defender Esther Morgan.

"Having that many people coming is great for the women's game in general.

"It's down to us to perform now and get people coming back after watching it so that we keep growing the game in the country."

Wales have taken seven points from their opening three qualifiers as they bid to reach the 2023 World Cup.

Gemma Grainger's side thrashed Kazakhstan in their opening Group I fixture before winning in Estonia and gaining a creditable draw in Slovenia last Friday night.

Another victory against Estonia will be the target as Wales look to reach a first major tournament.

"We're so excited to be close to breaking the attendance record for a Cymru Women's international match," said Wales boss Grainger.

"More than 1,000 of the tickets have been purchased by junior girl clubs and it's great to see our national team inspire the stars of the future. We hope the Red Wall will turn up in their numbers on Tuesday and we can give the performance that they deserve."

Leicester City winger Hannah Cain, who could make her Wales debut against Estonia, said: "If we can get 5,000 and beat the record, it would be unbelievable.

"Even 4,000 is unbelievable to be honest."