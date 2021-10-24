Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar had to be protected by security staff as he tried to take corners in each half of the game

Marseille and Paris St-Germain played out an eventful draw with several big VAR decisions as play was held up several times for crowd trouble.

In both halves play had to be stopped as home fans threw bottles at Neymar as he tried to take a corner.

On both occasions security staff used plastic shields to block the missiles while the corner was taken.

A pitch invader ran onto the pitch and put his hands on Lionel Messi's back in the second half.

Both sides had goals ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) - and PSG had Achraf Hakimi sent off for a professional foul on Cengiz Under.

While the referee consulted with the VAR team on that red card decision a laser shone into his face.

A Luan Peres own goal from Neymar's cross and Arkadiusz Milik's strike for Marseille in the first half were both ruled out by the VAR for offside.

Messi, who is yet to score in Ligue 1, headed off the bar - leading to the first Neymar corner - and Konrad de la Fuente missed a big chance for Marseille towards the end.

PSG, unbeaten in 11 league games this season, are seven points clear of Lens at the top.