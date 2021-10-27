Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons picked up a much-needed Sportscene Prediction win last time out against Richard Foster, but can the Partick Thistle defender gain revenge against The Nine presenter on Wednesday?
There are six Scottish Premiership matches, with forecasting a correct outcome earning 10 points and an exact scoreline worth 40.
|Amy Irons
|Richard Foster
|Dundee v Ross County
|1-0
|2-1
|Hibernian v Celtic
|1-3
|0-2
|Livingston v Dundee United
|1-1
|1-1
|Motherwell v St Mirren
|1-2
|1-0
|Rangers v Aberdeen
|2-1
|2-1
|St Johnstone v Hearts
|0-0
|1-0
Dundee v Ross County (Wed, 19:45 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Richard's prediction: 2-1
Hibernian v Celtic
Amy's prediction: 1-3
Richard's prediction: 0-2
Livingston v Dundee United
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Richard's prediction: 1-1
Motherwell v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Richard's prediction: 1-0
Rangers v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Richard's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v Hearts
Amy's prediction: 0-0
Richard's prediction: 1-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|440
|Pundits
|670
|Amy v Pundits
|P10
|W3
|D0
|L7