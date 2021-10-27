Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons picked up a much-needed Sportscene Prediction win last time out against Richard Foster, but can the Partick Thistle defender gain revenge against The Nine presenter on Wednesday?

There are six Scottish Premiership matches, with forecasting a correct outcome earning 10 points and an exact scoreline worth 40.

Amy IronsRichard Foster
Dundee v Ross County1-02-1
Hibernian v Celtic1-30-2
Livingston v Dundee United1-11-1
Motherwell v St Mirren1-21-0
Rangers v Aberdeen2-12-1
St Johnstone v Hearts0-01-0

Dundee v Ross County (Wed, 19:45 BST)

Dundee v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Richard's prediction: 2-1

Hibernian v Celtic

Hibernian v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Richard's prediction: 0-2

Livingston v Dundee United

Livingston v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Richard's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v St Mirren

Motherwell v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Richard's prediction: 1-0

Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Richard's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

St Johnstone v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Richard's prediction: 1-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Richard Foster30
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy440
Pundits670
Amy v Pundits
P10W3D0L7

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC