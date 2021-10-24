Fran Kirby has scored 12 goals in 49 appearances for England

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby says winning her 50th cap for England will be "really, really special".

The 28-year-old is expected to feature in the World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday (18:30 BST kick-off).

Kirby started for the Lionesses at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, helping them beat Northern Ireland 4-0.

"It's been a rollercoaster for sure but it's a journey I'm really proud of and one I think looking back, I wouldn't change a lot," said Kirby.

"I've been through a lot but it's made me who I am. I'm really happy with how it's going."

Kirby, who has battled with injury and illness throughout her career, has played in two World Cups and two European Championships with England.

She won bronze at the 2015 World Cup and was part of the Great Britain squad at last summer's Olympic Games.

At club level, Kirby helped Chelsea defend their Women's Super League title last season - scoring 16 goals in 18 league games, and was named the PFA and FWA player of the year.

She is also on the 20-strong shortlist for the 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or award, alongside England and Manchester City striker Ellen White.

"I'm just so grateful to be here and part of this team after the journey I've had," added Kirby. "It does take you back to those memories of getting your first cap, getting your 50th and playing in those big tournaments.

"I love playing for England, wearing the shirt and playing in big tournaments against big teams. It's always been good memories.

"When I got my first England cap, I was a more inexperienced player and quite young so I think I've grown through the ranks in this team. I'm probably one of the most experienced now in the group and have been around a long time."

Kirby has started the last two games as England boss Sarina Wiegman has opted for consistency in recent victories over Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

There are no injury concerns for England as they travel to face Latvia on Tuesday but Wiegman could hand a start to Arsenal forward Beth Mead after she scored a hat-trick off the bench at Wembley.

Wiegman, who praised the depth of England's squad on Saturday, said it has been "fun" to work with so much talent since taking over the role as head coach in September.

"I was expecting some things but I'm excited by the willingness and the level of the training sessions - the average level of our team is so high and that's really exciting to work with.

"I'm not surprised but it's so much fun to be around and to experience that."

England are ranked eighth in the world - 94 places above Latvia - and have three wins from three and sit top of their qualifying group so Wiegman is expecting them to dominate possession.

"I think it's going to be a game just like the ones in September so they won't be as good as Northern Ireland," she added.

"We will definitely have the ball all the time. We want to bring the same energy and the quality we brought on Saturday. We want to score lots of goals and concede none."