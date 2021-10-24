Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City boss Paul Wotton described his side's 2-1 loss at home to Gosport Borough as "groundhog day".

The White Tigers dominated for long periods but went behind to Dan Wooden's 32nd-minute goal before Sirigui Dembele doubled the lead 30 minutes later.

Euan Pollock's injury-time strike gave some consolation to the Cornish side.

"We had 23 corners, we had 13 corners in the second half, they had three shots and scored twice, we had umpteen shots and only scored once," he said.

"Ultimately individual errors are killing us at the minute, and there isn't a great deal I can do about individual errors," Wotton, who described both of the goals his side conceded as "calamitous" added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We're always trying to score the perfect goal and everyone scores horrendous goals against us that we gift them.

"No-one gifts us a goal but we gift them a goal and then they defend resolutely.

"You can't have 23 corners in a game and not score. The amount of attacking play we had, and good attacking play - we get in great crossing areas, last-ditch tackles and blocks, but it's just words until you actually win a game."