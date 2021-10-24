Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Martin Payero joined Middlesbrough having represented Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says "simplicity" was the key to Martin Payero's starring role in Saturday's 2-0 win at struggling Cardiff City.

The 23-year-old Argentine arrived at Boro from Banfield this summer, and scored his first goal on his eighth appearance in the Welsh capital.

Payero has started the last three games for Warnock in the Boro midfield.

"It wasn't just the goal, I think his overall performance was very good," Warnock told BBC Tees Sport.

"He kept us ticking along. The most difficult thing to do is the simple one, and he keeps it simple at times whereas one or two lads try to complicate it and come unstuck.

"I never thought he was that good in the air, but he won a lot in the air against bigger lads.

"I am really pleased for him and I'm glad to see the lads give him a round of applause."