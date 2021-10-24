Last updated on .From the section Southend

Stan Collymore's 15 goals in 30 games for Southend in 1992-93 kept the Shrimpers in the second tier

Southend CEO Tom Lawrence is still hoping to keep ex-England striker Stan Collymore involved as the National League club begin a rebuilding process.

Collymore, 50, got in touch saying he was prepared to work for free to help improve the Shrimpers' fortunes after the sacking of manager Phil Brown.

He was then used as part of the four-man interview panel which appointed Kevin Maher as their new manager.

Lawrence now hopes to "conclude negotiations" with Collymore too.

Former Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Collymore said in a statement on Friday the two sides were "a distance apart on roles and responsibilities" and "remuneration for those roles".

But Lawrence said in a statement on Monday he has "started discussions with Stan with a view to engaging him in a formal capacity".

"I am very grateful for the assistance Stan provided during the recruitment of the new coaching team, his knowledge and insight contributed to us making three exciting appointments.

"Kevin Maher, Darren Currie and Mark Bentley are three exceptional individuals whose CVs speak for themselves. Together they make a formidable team which will bring us success.

"Everyone at the club wants Stan to continue to support us on the journey we have embarked on.

"The contractual negotiations between us are ongoing. I hope to have concluded negotiations in the next week or two.

"It is important that we take our time and go through a process to get things right."

Southend, in danger of a third successive relegation, have slipped into the drop zone in 21st, after Maher's management team began their reign with a 3-0 derby defeat at fellow Essex side Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday - their sixth defeat in seven games.