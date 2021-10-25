Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Matt Jay's late goal secured a second successive League Two win for Exeter City

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side have flown under the radar despite a club-record 13-game unbeaten run in League Two.

City's 2-1 win over Mansfield Town was their 14th successive game without a loss at home - also a new club record.

The victory moved the Grecians up to fourth in League Two.

"Little old Exeter City working away in the background with no-one really noticing us apart from the people in the south west," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"They give you everything," he added of his squad, who have not lost since the second round of games in August.

"They'll make mistakes and I can handle that as a manager because I know where we are as a team, but you look at some of the powerhouses of League Two and we're still competing with them."

The win over Mansfield was just Exeter's fifth in the league this season having drawn six of their previous nine matches.

Having gone behind to Oli Hawkins' 50th-minute goal Timothee Dieng equalised 12 minutes later before captain Matt Jay scored for the fourth successive game in the final 10 minutes.

"In any report it'll say 'comeback victory', but I thought we were pretty convincing," added Taylor.

"You take the opposition goal out of that performance, I was really pleased.

"It's probably our best home display of the season because we controlled the game and we controlled the opposition.

"We limited a very good team and a lot of good players to very little.

"I'm pleased with the way that game looked and felt and that we showed resilience and character again to come from 1-0 down shows we've got quality as well."