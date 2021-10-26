Football Black List 2021: Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford and pundit Alex Scott named on list
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has been named on a list of Britain's most influential black footballers.
The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.
Rashford, 23, has earned huge praise for his off-field work around food poverty among children.
Former Arsenal and England full-back Alex Scott, who presents Football Focus, is named on the media list.
Scott, 37, succeeded Dan Walker as the show's host in May, becoming the first permanent female host in the programme's 46-year history.
The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.
The names in the seven categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.
Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch - and we want to help highlight the contribution of black leaders off the field in the sport, too.
"This list of influential game-changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities are making to football.
"Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade - including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey."
Rashford is joined on the players' list by Anita Asante (Aston Villa), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Nikita Parris (Arsenal).
While Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is joined on the coaching and management list by Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore.
The full list:
Players:
- Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women
- Cyrus Christie, Fulham
- Ivan Toney, Brentford
- Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
- Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England
Administration:
- Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur
- Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham
- Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League
- Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
- Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA
Coaching and Management:
- Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday
- Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United
- Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur
- Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica
- William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC
Commercial:
- Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport
- Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports
- Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport
- Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA
- Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon
Community and Grassroots:
- Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation
- Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC
- Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted
- Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation
- Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA
LGBTQ+:
- Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia
Media:
- Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports
- Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus
- Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited
- Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph
- Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions
Practitioners:
- Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council
- Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card
- Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS
- Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United
- Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall FC
