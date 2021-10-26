Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has been named on a list of Britain's most influential black footballers.

The annual Football Black List recognises the efforts of black figures working in various areas of the game.

Rashford, 23, has earned huge praise for his off-field work around food poverty among children.

Former Arsenal and England full-back Alex Scott, who presents Football Focus, is named on the media list.

Scott, 37, succeeded Dan Walker as the show's host in May, becoming the first permanent female host in the programme's 46-year history.

The Football Black List, first published in 2008, highlights black industry professionals who are positive influencers.

The names in the seven categories are decided by a panel of experts with representatives from the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch - and we want to help highlight the contribution of black leaders off the field in the sport, too.

"This list of influential game-changers is a snapshot of the contribution black communities are making to football.

"Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade - including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey."

Rashford is joined on the players' list by Anita Asante (Aston Villa), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Nikita Parris (Arsenal).

While Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is joined on the coaching and management list by Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore.

The full list:

Players:

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women

Cyrus Christie, Fulham

Ivan Toney, Brentford

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England

Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England

Administration:

Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur

Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham

Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League

Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation

Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA

Coaching and Management:

Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday

Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica

William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC

Commercial:

Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport

Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports

Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport

Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA

Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon

Community and Grassroots:

Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation

Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC

Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted

Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation

Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA

LGBTQ+:

Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia

Media:

Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports

Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus

Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited

Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph

Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions

Practitioners:

Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council

Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card

Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS

Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United

Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall FC