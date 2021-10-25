Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Japan forward Daizen Maeda is aware of Celtic's interest but is focused on current club Yokohama F Marinos. (Sun) external-link

Marley Watkins aims for Aberdeen's revival to continue against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday and says confidence has returned at the Dons after their win over Hibernian. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen forward Duncan Shearer says the Dons' players and fans were united in support of manager Stephen Glass against Hibs after the side's 10-match winless run. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross backs the club's only fit striker Kevin Nisbet to fire the Easter Road outfit out of their form slump. (Sun) external-link

Ross insists he will face up to criticism after his Hibs side sustained three straight defeats. (Record) external-link

The Easter Road boss says he did not come to Hibernian so they could be "mediocre and average". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic summer signings Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide are already fighting for their futures at the club. (Sun) external-link

Alfredo Morelos' goals to game ratio at Rangers may not be as impressive as Kris Boyd's but "is still top class", says former Ibrox team-mate Kenny Miller. (Sun) external-link

Morelos is "a club legend now, definitely", says former Rangers striker Colin Stein. (Record) external-link

Playing Sweden in Tuesday's friendly is perfect preparation for Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Spain, says Jen Beattie. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Peter Pawlett believes "something special" is brewing at Dundee United. (Courier - subscription required) external-link