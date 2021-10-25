Last updated on .From the section Irish

There was very little between Larne and Linfield at Inver Park

Jordan Stewart came off the bench to head a late equaliser and grab Linfield a 1-1 draw in a dramatic climax to a tight encounter against Larne.

Larne substitute Navid Nasseri thought he had won it when he struck against his former club in the 79th minute.

Fellow substitutes David McDaid and Marty Donnelly provided the assists for the late goals at Inver Park.

The draw leaves the Blues in second place, one point behind leaders Cliftonville, while Larne stay fourth.

