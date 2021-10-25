Charlie Trafford: Wrexham sign free-agent Canada midfielder
Wrexham have signed Canada international midfielder Charlie Trafford on a short-term deal following a trial spell.
Trafford, 29, was a free agent after leaving Hamilton Academical following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in May.
He previously played almost 100 games for Inverness.
"It's been a long summer but I'm very excited to get going," said Trafford, who has three international caps.
"It's a brilliant project and something really cool here."
Trafford, a holding midfield player, had spells in Finland and Poland before moving to Scotland in 2017.
He joins an ambitious Wrexham side who are 11th in the National League after a mixed start to the season.
"We're pleased to welcome Charlie to the club," said Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.
"The deal gives us a chance to take an extended look at him and to see if he can force his way into the team in the coming weeks and months."