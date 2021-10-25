Three stoppage-time goals, four red cards, five goals and a winner against the eight-man visitors with the last kick of the ball - no wonder Airdrieonians defender Craig Watson says: "I've never seen a game like it - never mind played in one - before."

Oh, and that's not to mention the penalty kick - and another saved - that gave his side an early lead before the mayhem of the crazy closing stages of a never-to-be-forgotten Scottish League 1 game.

Rhys McCabe's spot kick was cancelled out by Ross MacLean before half time, but a taste of what was to come arrived just short of the hour mark when the Dumbarton midfielder was sent packing for violent conduct in the aftermath of Airdrie being awarded a penalty kick for Carlo Pignatiello's challenge on Dylan Easton.

Sam Ramsbottom guessed right this time to deny McCabe a second goal from the spot, but Dumbarton's resistance appeared to be broken when centre-half Gregor Buchanan was shown a second yellow card two minutes from the end of normal time - then the goalkeeper was left helpless by Easton's "brilliant" thunderbolt bang on 90 minutes.

"We all went mental, a big pile-up and thought, if we can just stay tight, get it in the corners, get it long and we'll see out four minutes of stoppage time with them down to nine men," Watson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

The former Hamilton Academical and East Fife player pointed out that the visitors had "both centre-backs and their whole midfield booked by half-time" and so it was that midfielder Andy Geggan was next to be shown a second yellow with a minute of stoppage time left to play.

Surely the game was Airdrie's now? Well no. "Then they've went up the pitch and scored," Watson said of veteran former Partick Thistle midfielder Paul Paton's 94th-minute equaliser.

"It was devastating. We were a bit shell-shocked. We couldn't believe what was happening.

"To be honest, I thought the referee was going to blow for time as soon as we took the kick-off, but thankfully we never gave up, we got the ball up the pitch, managed to get a couple of corners and big Sal up front for us has got his head to a ball."

It was now six minutes into stoppage time and no wonder striker Salim Kouider-Aissa "had the top off, swinging it around". However, the drama wasn't yet over, with Dumbarton manager Stevie Farrell being sent to the stand.

"I wasn't sure if he was annoyed at our celebrations or what," Watson said. "It was madness though. It is a bit of a blur to be honest."

The three points lifted Airdrie level on points at the top of the table with Cove Rangers and Queen's Park and were made all the more vital after the Glasgow side slipped up 24 hours later by losing their unbeaten league record in their own thrilling 4-3 defeat at home to Alloa Athletic.

Asked what Diamonds manager Ian Murray would have said if they had failed to win their own game, Watson concluded: "It would have been unthinkable, but thankfully we got the winner."