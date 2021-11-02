Millwall v Reading

MillwallMillwall19:45ReadingReading
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|15
|11
|4
|0
|26
|8
|18
|37
|2
|Fulham
|15
|10
|2
|3
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|West Brom
|15
|8
|4
|3
|25
|14
|11
|28
|4
|Coventry
|15
|8
|3
|4
|21
|17
|4
|27
|5
|Huddersfield
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|2
|24
|6
|Blackpool
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|18
|0
|24
|7
|Blackburn
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|7
|23
|8
|QPR
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|23
|3
|22
|9
|Stoke
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|19
|1
|22
|10
|Luton
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23
|20
|3
|21
|11
|Middlesbrough
|15
|6
|3
|6
|17
|15
|2
|21
|12
|Millwall
|15
|5
|6
|4
|15
|16
|-1
|21
|13
|Swansea
|15
|5
|5
|5
|18
|17
|1
|20
|14
|Birmingham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|14
|17
|-3
|19
|15
|Bristol City
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|19
|16
|Reading
|15
|6
|1
|8
|20
|26
|-6
|19
|17
|Sheff Utd
|15
|5
|3
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|18
|18
|Nottm Forest
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|18
|19
|Preston
|15
|4
|6
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|18
|20
|Peterborough
|15
|4
|2
|9
|16
|30
|-14
|14
|21
|Cardiff
|15
|3
|3
|9
|15
|29
|-14
|12
|22
|Hull
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|21
|-12
|9
|23
|Barnsley
|15
|1
|5
|9
|10
|22
|-12
|8
|24
|Derby
|15
|3
|8
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|5
