Bolton fans let off a flare at the derby, one of several incidents during the match

Bolton Wanderers have banned nine supporters following trouble at the League One home fixture against rivals Wigan Athletic on 16 October.

Missiles were thrown from the stands and advertising hoardings removed, with home and away spectators ejected.

The club also said a compulsory membership scheme would be introduced for any fans wishing to buy tickets.

"Disorder and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated," Bolton chief executive Neil Hart said.

"There also remains a long-term plan to identify further individuals responsible for anti-social actions and offences.

"This will continue throughout the season with Bolton working alongside partner agencies and Greater Manchester Police to ensure incidents seen at previous fixtures are eradicated and to ensure that supporting and watching Wanderers is a safe and enjoyable experience."

Referee Charles Breakspear stopped the game, which Wigan won 4-0, amid the trouble to speak with police, stewards and both managers, before allowing play to continue.

The nine fans who have been banned must agree to meet with club safety staff, safeguarding teams and Greater Manchester Police before Bolton will consider allowing them to return.

Membership schemes for buying tickets are more widespread in European football, with clubs such as Ajax in the Netherlands among those requiring registration in an attempt to improve safety.

Fans there must register with the club, and obtain a membership card with a photo before being able to buy tickets at the office.

Premier League sides including Manchester United and Arsenal use membership schemes to control tickets sales because of demand, and also use reward points as an incentive for fans to access away games.

Bolton said it was hoped the membership scheme would control who match tickets are sold to and "maximise ground safety".