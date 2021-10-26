Keith Millen was a foil to Alan Pardew as assistant at Crystal Palace

Carlisle United have appointed former Bristol City boss Keith Millen as manager on an 18-month deal.

The 55-year-old has extensive coaching experience with Crystal Palace, Blackpool, MK Dons and the Robins, as well as a spell in Sweden with Orgyte.

Millen replaces Chris Beech who left Brunton Park on 10 October, to lead a Carlisle side 22nd in League Two with just two wins from 14 games.

"Keith impressed us all when we met him," chairman Andrew Jenkins said.

"He has a vast amount of experience. He's worked with some excellent clubs and managers in playing, coaching and management capacities, and we feel he has the approach that our players will respond to."

The new manager will continue to work with the existing coaching system at Carlisle.

While Millen has been permanent manager at Orgyte and Bristol City, the latter where he was a player in addition to spells at Watford and Brentford, the majority of his time in coaching has been spent as assistant.

He worked under Neil Warnock, Ian Holloway and Alan Pardew amongst others at Crystal Palace, and Gary Johnson and Danny Wilson while at Ashton Gate with City.

"Keith has got a wealth of knowledge and a lot of contacts in the game," director of football David Holdsworth said. "He knows the position we're in and we're delighted to have him at the club ready to help us climb the league.

"He's a very good coach which is why we've appointed him as our manager. He will manage the players professionally and I'm sure they'll get a lift when they get on the training ground with him.

"All of the final candidates had done their homework on our players and watched a vast amount of our games, as Keith has. He knows the game and he knows what this division is about."