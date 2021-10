Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Walter Smith will be remembered as the greatest Rangers manager in modern times.

But the former Scotland and Everton boss' legacy spreads through each club he represented, from his playing days at Dundee United and Dumbarton to coaching success at Tannadice and Old Trafford.

Here, BBC Scotland looks at the Scottish football icon's career in pictures...

May 1974 - Smith, as a Dundee United player, attempts to break away from David Hay and Kenny Dalglish in a Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic

September 1984 - After an injury-hit playing career, Smith became United's assistant boss under Jim McLean and can be seen here barking instructions during a Dundee derby.

March 1989 - Smith (left) joined Graeme Souness' Rangers staff in 1986 and enjoyed success at Ibrox before taking over as manager in 1991

May 1991 - Smith is pictured with ex-Rangers striker Mark Hateley after winning his first title as Ibrox boss - six consecutive league crowns would follow

August 1998 - Smith (second from right) departed Rangers at the end of the 1997-98 campaign and made the move south to Everton a month later. Despite securing a rare derby win at Anfield in 1999, Smith left in 2002 after a tricky four-year spell at the Merseyside club, where he is still held in high regard

May 2004 - Smith (right) worked with Sir Alex Ferguson (centre) at Scotland in 1986 and the pair were reunited at Manchester United 18 years later. In a short spell, Smith built a strong bond with the squad and assisted Ferguson's side to an FA Cup win

October 2006 - Smith was back in management as Scotland boss shortly after his departure from Manchester in 2004, and revitalised the national side and guided them to a memorable victory at home to France in 2006

May 2008 - Smith struck a close relationship with Celtic legend Tommy Burns, who was one of his assistants with Scotland, and can be seen here carrying the Parkhead hero's coffin at his funeral

May 2008 - Smith looks at his Uefa Cup runners-up medal after leading Rangers to the final, where they were beaten by Zenit St Petersburg, in his second spell as manager