Matty Cash: Aston Villa defender poised to play for Poland
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship of the country.
The 24-year-old was born in Slough, Berkshire, but his mother comes from Poland and Cash can now represent them.
"This is a very important and proud day for me and my family," Cash wrote on Instagram.
"My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities."
He added: "Now it's time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this country."
Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a "lot of enthusiasm" about playing for Poland in Cash's family, adding: "Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words."
Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16m.
He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win against Everton in September.
Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face Andorra away on 12 November before a home fixture against Hungary on 15 November.
