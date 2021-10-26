Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Matty Cash scored his first goal for Aston Villa in the 3-0 home win over Everton in September

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after being granted citizenship of the country.

The 24-year-old was born in Slough, Berkshire, but his mother comes from Poland and Cash can now represent them.

"This is a very important and proud day for me and my family," Cash wrote on Instagram.

"My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities."

He added: "Now it's time for a new challenge. I will give my all for this country."

Head coach Paulo Sousa said there was a "lot of enthusiasm" about playing for Poland in Cash's family, adding: "Playing in the national team is not only a great responsibility, but also something additional, which is very difficult to describe in words."

Cash signed a five-year contract at Villa Park in September 2020, joining from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth up to £16m.

He has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-0 Premier League win against Everton in September.

Poland are second in their World Cup qualifying group behind England and face Andorra away on 12 November before a home fixture against Hungary on 15 November.