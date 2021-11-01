Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Manchester United came back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta at Old Trafford in their last Champions League game

Manchester United have a couple of players to assess before Tuesday's Champions League game at Atalanta, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United boss did not identify the players but did not appear too concerned about their chances.

Paul Pogba, who is currently serving a domestic ban for his red card against Liverpool, is likely to feature.

"We were looking all right in the training session this morning. Everyone was on there," said Solskjaer.

"There were a couple of little twinges in the session but I don't think they will be major."

Having lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool, United switched to a three-man defence for the 3-0 win at Tottenham, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani leading the attack.

The win left United fifth in the Premier League, 10 games into what has been an inconsistent campaign.

Solskjaer would not be drawn on whether they would continue with the same tactical setup for Tuesday's game in Italy.

"I cannot give you the gameplan and the tactics of course, but we have a squad to play many different ways," he said.

"You can put any tactics out or system out, it's the players within it and how they execute the role - that was the difference on Saturday.

"The quality of what we did was more important than the system we played."

'Solskjaer will take Manchester United back to the top'

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has backed Solskjaer to emerge from his recent difficulties and take Manchester United back to the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo secured a memorable 3-2 comeback victory when the sides met for the first time a fortnight ago in Group F.

"I can only talk about what I've seen in terms of the way they play and the results they've got," said the Atalanta head coach, whose side are two points behind leaders United in Group F.

"I think they had an incredible run towards the back end of last season. They finished as runners-up and then they lost the Europa League final, but he certainly did a top-class job.

"This year I think he's still trying to find consistency with a team that has a great deal of potential and they've shown that from time to time.

"But I really believe that he will find the right fit and he will be able to take Manchester United back to the top, and that includes in the Premier League."

Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Pessina and Robin Gosens remain unavailable for Gasperini.

The Atalanta coach is expecting a different game from that at Old Trafford, which saw the Atalanta take a 2-0 lead before United surged back to win in the second half.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] night's game will be a completely different match to the reverse fixture," he added.

"We did show a great deal of character at Old Trafford. There were more than 70,000 in that night.

"We need to make sure that we are willing and ready to take on Manchester United based on whether they set up as they did in their last game against Tottenham or whether they will set up as they did in the reverse fixture."