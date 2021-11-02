Match ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.
Barcelona gained a vital victory against Dynamo Kyiv to move up to second in Champions League Group E.
Ansu Fati grabbed the 70th-minute winner with a powerful strike from 10 yards after Oscar Mingueza's right-wing cross deflected into his path.
Kyiv had good chances to score when it was goalless but Mykola Shaparenko twice shot wide when well placed.
Barcelona lost 3-0 in both their opening two group games, but are now two points clear of Benfica in third.
This was their first Champions League game since sacking manager Ronald Koeman last week with Barcelona B boss Sergi Barjuan in interim charge.
Barca have reached the last 16 in each of the past 17 seasons and will secure their place in the knockout stages if they beat Benfica at home on 23 November.
Defeat, however, would mean the Spanish side would have to win away at already-qualified Bayern Munich and hope Benfica drop points against Kyiv in matchday six.
When it was goalless, Barcelona were awarded a penalty as Fati went down under a challenge, but the decision was reversed after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.
The 19-year-old forward was celebrating minutes later with what proved to be the decisive goal.
Kyiv had a chance to grab an equaliser late on, but visiting goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a fine one-handed save to keep out Victor Tsygankov's curling effort.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bushchan
- 94KedzioraSubstituted forTymchykat 77'minutes
- 25Zabarnyi
- 34Syrota
- 20Karavaev
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forShepelevat 81'minutes
- 15Tsygankov
- 29BuyalskiyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLyednyevat 81'minutes
- 14de PenaSubstituted forVerbicat 77'minutes
- 19GarmashBooked at 41minsSubstituted forNaum dos Santosat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Burda
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 9Ramírez
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 71Boyko
- 73Shkurin
- 99Antyukh
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Mingueza
- 24GarcíaBooked at 20mins
- 15LengletBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAraújoat 79'minutes
- 18Alba
- 28González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 30Paez GaviriaBooked at 46minsSubstituted forDembéléat 65'minutes
- 9Depay
- 10Fati VieiraSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dest
- 4Araújo
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 14Coutinho
- 17de Jong
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 31Balde Martínez
- 34Sanz
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev).
Post update
Attempt missed. Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Illia Zabarnyi (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bohdan Lyednyev with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Óscar Mingueza.
Post update
Foul by Balde (Barcelona).
Post update
Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Balde replaces Ansu Fati.
Post update
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).
Post update
Foul by Óscar Mingueza (Barcelona).
Post update
Vitinho (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Dinamo Kiev) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dinamo Kiev).
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Mykola Shaparenko because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Kiev. Bohdan Lyednyev replaces Vitaliy Buyalskiy.