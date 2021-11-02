Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Ansu Fati holds the record for being the youngest goalscorer in the Champions League after netting against Inter Milan aged 17 years 40 days in December 2019

Barcelona gained a vital victory against Dynamo Kyiv to move up to second in Champions League Group E.

Ansu Fati grabbed the 70th-minute winner with a powerful strike from 10 yards after Oscar Mingueza's right-wing cross deflected into his path.

Kyiv had good chances to score when it was goalless but Mykola Shaparenko twice shot wide when well placed.

Barcelona lost 3-0 in both their opening two group games, but are now two points clear of Benfica in third.

This was their first Champions League game since sacking manager Ronald Koeman last week with Barcelona B boss Sergi Barjuan in interim charge.

Barca have reached the last 16 in each of the past 17 seasons and will secure their place in the knockout stages if they beat Benfica at home on 23 November.

Defeat, however, would mean the Spanish side would have to win away at already-qualified Bayern Munich and hope Benfica drop points against Kyiv in matchday six.

When it was goalless, Barcelona were awarded a penalty as Fati went down under a challenge, but the decision was reversed after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The 19-year-old forward was celebrating minutes later with what proved to be the decisive goal.

Kyiv had a chance to grab an equaliser late on, but visiting goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a fine one-handed save to keep out Victor Tsygankov's curling effort.