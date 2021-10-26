An injury-time qualiser stopped Northern Ireland from earning a famous three points

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels said his team were "playing walking football" towards the end such was the effort they put into their 2-2 draw with Austria.

Shiels' side were denied a famous World Cup qualifier victory in Belfast by a 91st-minute Stefanie Enzinger equaliser.

It came three days after a battling performance in a 4-0 defeat by England at Wembley.

"Austria are a mighty team," he said.

"To see them celebrating a draw against us like they did makes me think 'wow, they must rate us'.

"I felt we got it right against them but we had no legs left. We were up against it but again we were spot on tactically because we shut down the necessary spaces that needed shut down and we opened up spaces in their back line.

"The performance was Grade A and we can't take that away from the girls. They put so much into it, what more can you do only ask for full commitment.

"I trust that team and the way they play. There are girls there who could hardly walk towards the end. We were playing walking football for the last 15 minutes and we got through to the 91st minute."

'Mistakes happen'

The visitors took the lead just before half-time through Barbara Dunst, but early second-half goals from Lauren Wade and a scorching free-kick from Demi Vance put Northern Ireland ahead.

Enzinger then headed over advancing home goalkeeper Jackie Burns - who again made a number of fine saves - for the late leveller that leaves Northern Ireland with seven points from their opening four Group D games.

"The goalkeeper came out and should have stayed on her line," Shiels continued.

"She made a mistake but that happens, I tell them you're allowed to make mistakes. I felt that over the piece we deserved our draw for the sheer commitment and focus on what we wanted to do."

Watch: NI held by Austria despite Vance stunner

It was Northern Ireland's first outing at Seaview since they secured qualification for the Euros there in April.

A sell-out crowd at the north Belfast venue provided the home side with a strong vocal support and Shiels was appreciative of their backing.

"The crowd were brilliant and they gave us that bit of energy that I felt we needed," he said.

"I said all along that if we could fill this place then that is a movement to the next chapter of what we are trying to achieve. We did fill it and I couldn't believe that we filled it in such short a time."