Barnsley v Derby County

BarnsleyBarnsley19:45DerbyDerby County
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|15
|11
|4
|0
|26
|8
|18
|37
|2
|Fulham
|15
|10
|2
|3
|36
|14
|22
|32
|3
|West Brom
|15
|8
|4
|3
|25
|14
|11
|28
|4
|Coventry
|16
|8
|3
|5
|22
|19
|3
|27
|5
|Huddersfield
|16
|7
|4
|5
|20
|18
|2
|25
|6
|Luton
|16
|6
|6
|4
|26
|21
|5
|24
|7
|Blackpool
|15
|7
|3
|5
|18
|18
|0
|24
|8
|Millwall
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|16
|0
|24
|9
|Blackburn
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|7
|23
|10
|Swansea
|16
|6
|5
|5
|20
|18
|2
|23
|11
|QPR
|15
|6
|4
|5
|26
|23
|3
|22
|12
|Stoke
|15
|6
|4
|5
|20
|19
|1
|22
|13
|Birmingham
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|17
|0
|22
|14
|Middlesbrough
|16
|6
|3
|7
|18
|18
|0
|21
|15
|Sheff Utd
|16
|5
|4
|7
|21
|23
|-2
|19
|16
|Nottm Forest
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|19
|17
|Reading
|16
|6
|1
|9
|20
|27
|-7
|19
|18
|Bristol City
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|19
|19
|Preston
|15
|4
|6
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|18
|20
|Peterborough
|16
|4
|3
|9
|17
|31
|-14
|15
|21
|Cardiff
|15
|3
|3
|9
|15
|29
|-14
|12
|22
|Hull
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|21
|-12
|9
|23
|Barnsley
|15
|1
|5
|9
|10
|22
|-12
|8
|24
|Derby
|15
|3
|8
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|5
The brand-new blood-thirsty series of What We Do in the Shadows is biting now on BBC iPlayer
Follow real-life stories of paranormal encounters from ghostly phantoms to UFOs...