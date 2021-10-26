Seventh-tier Yate Town are one of the lowest-ranked clubs still left in the FA Cup

Yate Town manager Paul Michael said his side enjoyed a "special" night as the non-league team reached the first round of the FA Cup.

The Gloucestershire club, who play in the Southern League Premier Division South, beat Dover Athletic 1-0 at home in the fourth qualifying round.

The seventh-tier side defeated Dorchester, Gosport Borough and Redhill in the previous stages.

Yate now face Yeovil Town in the first round on Saturday, 6 November.

"[It's a] huge deal. We've gone four games to get to this stage now. That doesn't happen very often in your career as a non-league manager, as a non-league player. It only comes around now and again and to do it now is very special," Michael told BBC Radio Bristol.

It is only the second time in Yate's 114-year history that they have gone beyond the FA Cup's preliminary rounds, having also reached the first round in 2012.

This time around they have won £9,375 in prize money as well as setting up the home tie against the National League Glovers.

"For players at our level to make the first round is dream stuff," said Yate's Andy Lewis, who also works as a deputy head teacher when not playing football.

"We've had to win four, five games to get here. I've played at this level for 11, 12 years and not once got near this round. So to be in the first round proper is amazing. Another home draw against a conference team - why not?

"For us this is huge, this is amazing. We started our campaign back in September back in Dorchester. We all said one team from our league always gets to the first round, why can't it be us. This year it's us."

The victory over Dover was a replay, after the first match ended 1-1 at Dover's Crabble Stadium. The replay had originally been postponed due to an issue with the floodlights at Yate's Lodge Road ground.

When the game was eventually played a week later, Yate substitute James Harding scored the winner after 75 minutes.

"Emotionally drained is right, the last 10 minutes I've never been so anxious and nervous and bouncing around," Michael, who also works as a teacher, continued.

"Often you think, you trust the boys, we can do what we can do, but today I was very, very nervous.

"When he put six up [minutes of added time], I didn't think I could take six more but the boys were calmer than me. They were cool, calm and we saw it out other than a couple of shots that peppered the goal we saw it out and I think we deserved it on effort alone."

Yate have a busy 10 days coming up, with an FA Trophy qualifying match against Willand Rovers and a league game against Salisbury before the tie with Yeovil, but Michael hopes to squeeze in some time to celebrate their achievements.

"It's half-term so I'm going to enjoy it and hopefully all the boys can share this moment," he said.

"We've had a little moment in the changing room together. These are the things we'll look back on in the future."