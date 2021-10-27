Derry City U19s, with Jim McGuinness on the coaching ticket, win Enda McGuill Cup
Jim McGuinness can add another trophy to his cabinet.
The Glenties man, who famously led Donegal to their second All-Ireland football title in 2012, is now part of the Derry City Under-19s coaching team, alongside Gerald Boyle and Shaun Holmes.
And on Wednesday night McGuinness was celebrating once more as the young Candystripes overcame Bohemians in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to win the Enda McGuill Cup at the Brandywell.
In a game high on drama, Derry were reduced to 10 men just before the hour-mark when Caoimhin Porter received his second yellow card.
While the Candystripes held on to force extra-time, the Dubliners looked to have wrapped up the win courtesy of Sean Grehan's stunning long-range strike with 101 minutes on the clock.
However, Derry were given a lifeline when a handball inside the Bohs' area allowed Evan McLaughlin to level matters from the spot in the 118th-minute.
In the shootout, the sides each scored their first four penalties before Darragh Murtagh failed with Bohemians' fifth.
Michael Harris struck the decisive spot-kick to clinch the silverware for Derry.