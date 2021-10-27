Last updated on .From the section Irish

Evan McLaughlin's 118th-minute penalty took the game to a shootout

Jim McGuinness can add another trophy to his cabinet.

The Glenties man, who famously led Donegal to their second All-Ireland football title in 2012, is now part of the Derry City Under-19s coaching team, alongside Gerald Boyle and Shaun Holmes.

And on Wednesday night McGuinness was celebrating once more as the young Candystripes overcame Bohemians in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to win the Enda McGuill Cup at the Brandywell.

In a game high on drama, Derry were reduced to 10 men just before the hour-mark when Caoimhin Porter received his second yellow card.

While the Candystripes held on to force extra-time, the Dubliners looked to have wrapped up the win courtesy of Sean Grehan's stunning long-range strike with 101 minutes on the clock.

However, Derry were given a lifeline when a handball inside the Bohs' area allowed Evan McLaughlin to level matters from the spot in the 118th-minute.

In the shootout, the sides each scored their first four penalties before Darragh Murtagh failed with Bohemians' fifth.

Michael Harris struck the decisive spot-kick to clinch the silverware for Derry.