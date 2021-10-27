Keith Millen will give the current squad time to prove itself

Newly-appointed boss Keith Millen does not want to hear talk of relegation within the Carlisle dressing room, despite just two wins from 14 matches leaving them 22nd in League Two.

The Cumbrians parted company with Chris Beech on 10 October, and picked up only two points from nine in the interim.

But Millen said he was not concerned with 32 games left to play this season.

"It's not like we're in trouble with five games to go," Millen told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"We've got over 30 games to play and a lot of points available. I don't even want the word 'relegation' spoken around the place.

"It's about winning as many games as we can, and you can only go from one game to the next.

"I've only got a couple of days before we go to Northampton, and I'll try to get the message across without overcomplicating it, and hopefully they take that on board on Saturday and we'll see where we go."

Creating confidence

In the short term, former Bristol City manager Millen has talked of improving confidence within the group, largely by "creating a structure" rather than what he called "just words".

Before joining he saw League Two matches while scouting for Leyton Orient, and watched the past seven Carlisle games to prepare himself for the role.

His philosophy is to marry effort and endeavour with a clear, organised game plan, with simple messages.

"I've been in teams with spirit that you know your team-mate next to you will fight with you, and that's the atmosphere you've got to try to create," he added.

"That's how I want us to be seen, but within that I want us to have an understanding of what we're doing.

"We're not just going to be a team that is just going to run around with lots of energy, we've got to have a structure and an understanding of what you're trying to achieve.

"We've got a short term plan between now and when the window opens in January, because we need to win some games now.

"We've got 10 games, how many can we win out of those and we can reassess things then."

Coaching rather than recruitment

Players such as Corey Whelan and Joe Riley will have chances to impress at Brunton Park

With the manager trying to accrue as many points as possible before the January transfer window comes around, Millen will get an opportunity to assess his squad options over the next couple of months.

As a coach who has worked hands on with players throughout his career, particularly in his assistant roles, there is a desire to work and hone the personnel he has inherited before turning to the market.

"Normally when players are free agents, they're free agents for a reason," Millen said. "Otherwise they'd have been taken to a club.

"I will have a look but I'm not going to bring anyone in just for numbers, because we've got a good 'numbers' squad.

"I need to look at players to improve the starting XI or give more competition for the players here.

"If we can find one who's a free agent then brilliant but I'd be amazed if there are any. We will look but I want to look at the players that are here now because they're not a bad team.

"With guidance and building confidence and belief we will be a better team. We might not have to do any business in January, we might be up and running and flying by then."