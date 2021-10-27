Last updated on .From the section Wales

Helen Ward, shown here scoring her 44th international goal, scored on her Wales debut against Luxembourg in September 2008, having previously played for England at under-23 level

Wales' top scorer Helen Ward says she has "dared to dream," about reaching the exclusive 100-cap club.

Though no longer a regular starter for Wales, the 35-year old underlined her value with her 44th international goal in Tuesday's 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia.

Ward has 96 Wales caps and could soon join Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes, Sophie Ingle and Chris Gunter as a centurion.

"I don't want to tempt fate but it would be a huge honour," she said.

"Whether it has been my first or 95th cap, I have always tried to do my best for Wales.

"If I do get to 100 caps, it would be an incredible achievement I would be very proud of.

"I have dared to dream it will come at some point, but I don't want to get too far ahead of myself."

The Watford striker she says she is glad to have resumed some sort of normality after seeing her career curtailed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ward was unable to train or play during much of the lockdown and tweeted to say "I'm seriously considering retirement", after she was forced to prepare for Wales qualifiers training in isolation.

"It hasn't been an easy year for anyone," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"But I was determined not to let it beat me, even though I had a couple of wobbly moments where I thought about throwing the towel in.

"I would like to go out on my own terms, so I am proud to still be competing for a place in this team and showing there is still life left in the legs yet."

Wales remain second in World Cup qualifying Group I as they bid to reach a major tournament for the first time.

Having thrashed Kazakhstan 6-0 in their opening game, Grainger's side ground out a 1-0 victory in Estonia.

A creditable 1-1 draw in Slovenia last Friday was followed by the by a comfortable win over Estonia in front of a record crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales trail group favourites France, who they visit on Tuesday, 30 November after their next qualifier, which sees Greece travel to Llanelli on Friday, 26 November.

A runners-up berth would guarantee Wales a play-off place for a spot at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and Ward admits that would be a dream way to conclude her career, having made her international debut 13-years ago.

"It wouldn't be too bad would it? New Zealand and Australia wouldn't be a bad place to hang the boots up, she added.

"There is a lot of work to be done, as an individual and as a team, but it would be a very nice way to go out."