Robbie Cowling says the £50,000 Colchester will get for their televised FA Cup first-round tie will be added to their transfer budget for January

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling has defended the club's summer transfer moves but says the strategy could make their campaign "erratic at times".

The U's opted to sign experienced players, such as Charlie Daniels, Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, and operate with a smaller squad this season.

Hayden Mullins' side are 19th in League Two with 14 points from 14 matches.

"We've brought in quite a few senior players to work alongside the young kids," Cowling told BBC Essex.

"We've put more money into a smaller number, of what we feel are quality players, and then we're going to have to mix our kids in around them.

"It's probably going to make the season a little bit erratic at times."

Colchester finished 20th in League Two last season, just six points above relegation, with Cowling saying it is "enormously important" the club emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with their Football League status still intact.

He says the U's have a playing budget of £1.6m this season, which he says puts them "around 13th or 14th" highest in the division.

"I would imagine that if we get our most expensive 11 on the pitch we'd probably match anybody else's most expensive 11," Cowling said.

"But doing that has left us thinner in numbers, so we don't have as many [players] to go around.

"When we're missing a couple players through injury, we're going to feel it a bit more than those other clubs who can bring people in."