Match ends, USA 6, Korea Republic 0.
Two-time World Cup and Olympic gold medal winner Carli Lloyd ended her international career by helping the United States thrash South Korea 6-0.
The 39-year-old's 316th and final appearance for the USA lasted 65 minutes before she was substituted.
Lloyd made an emotional exit, taking her boots off on the pitch before hugging team-mates and saluting fans at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
"It has been an honour," Lloyd said in a public address after the match.
Lloyd, a two-time World Player of the Year, will play the remainder of the NWSL season with her club side, NJ/NY Gotham, before hanging up her boots.
Lloyd was given a standing ovation in Saint Paul and thanked supporters for their years of support.
"It's been a long career, and I don't know that there's really much that needs to be said," said Lloyd, who had a spell playing in England with Manchester City in 2017.
"I want to thank all you fans, the doubters, the critics, everybody - you've pushed me to greater and greater heights throughout my career and I'm extremely thankful for that.
"I have been absolutely grateful for every opportunity that I've stepped out on this field and I hope that you know I gave it everything I had for every single one of you."
While Lloyd's final game for the national team ended with a big win, she was unable to mark the occasion with a goal of her own to add to the 134 she had amassed since making her debut in 2005.
South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi twice denied the midfielder, first tipping a curling effort around the post in the 27th minute then keeping out a powerful header after the break.
It was 2-0 when Lloyd was substituted, with her replacement Alex Morgan making it three before Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams completed a memorable victory.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Campbell
- 14Sonnett
- 2Dahlkemper
- 12DavidsonSubstituted forSauerbrunnat 71'minutes
- 26Fox
- 9Horan
- 25SullivanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHeathat 71'minutes
- 17MacarioSubstituted forLavelleat 55'minutes
- 27SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
- 10LloydSubstituted forMorganat 66'minutes
- 11PughSubstituted forRapinoeat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sauerbrunn
- 5O'Hara
- 6Williams
- 7Heath
- 13Morgan
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 20Krueger
- 21Franch
- 22Mewis
South Korea
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Kim
- 7KimSubstituted forChoat 73'minutes
- 5Hong
- 6Lim
- 16Jang
- 2Choo
- 17Lee
- 11ChoeSubstituted forJeongat 26'minutes
- 8Cho
- 10Ji
- 13LeeSubstituted forSonat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Yoon
- 3Jeong
- 4Lee
- 9Yeo
- 12Son
- 14Seo
- 15Park
- 19Kang
- 20Kwon
- 21Kim
- 22Lee
- 23Cho
- Referee:
- Karen Abt
- Attendance:
- 18,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 6, Korea Republic 0.
Post update
Tobin Heath (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cho So-Hyun (Korea Republic).
Goal!
Goal! USA 6, Korea Republic 0. Lynn Williams (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tobin Heath with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Emily Fox (USA).
Post update
Jeong Yeon-Ga (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! USA 5, Korea Republic 0. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Morgan.
Post update
Offside, USA. Megan Rapinoe tries a through ball, but Lynn Williams is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tobin Heath (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lynn Williams.
Post update
Lindsey Horan (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Son Hwa-Yeon (Korea Republic).
Goal!
Goal! USA 4, Korea Republic 0. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Emily Sonnett with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Morgan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lynn Williams (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tobin Heath.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lynn Williams (USA) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lim Seon-Joo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Morgan (USA) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tobin Heath.
