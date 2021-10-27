Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Keith Downing managed Cheltenham Town and spent time as West Bromwich Albion's caretaker manager before working with England's youth teams

Bristol City first-team coach Keith Downing has left the club - the second member of the Robins' backroom team to leave Ashton Gate in less than a week.

The former England Under-19 manager, 56, follows Paul Simpson out of the Championship club.

The pair were brought in by former boss Dean Holden in August 2020 and had worked alongside new manager Nigel Pearson since he took over in February.

The club say they are not currently looking to replace either coach.

Pearson brought in former Republic of Ireland defender Curtis Fleming as his assistant last month.

"We are very grateful for the contribution Paul and Keith have made," chief executive Richard Gould told the club website.

"They have been professional and hard working during a period of change. The club has evolved its structure during the last 12 months and the responsibilities they were recruited for have changed to the point where both parties recognised the need for a mutual agreement to part company."

Bristol City are 17th in the Championship and have not won a home game in 17 attempts.