Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dimitrievski
- 20Balliu
- 24Saveljich
- 5Catena
- 33García Torres
- 23Valentín
- 6Comesaña
- 7Palazón
- 8TrejoBooked at 24mins
- 18García Rivera
- 3Falcao
Substitutes
- 1Zidane
- 2Maras
- 4Suárez
- 9Nteka
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Martín
- 12López
- 16Guardiola Navarro
- 19Rodrigues
- 21Ciss
- 22Pozo
- 32Hernández
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 24García
- 18Alba
- 28González Iglesias
- 5Busquets
- 14CoutinhoBooked at 52mins
- 2Dest
- 19Agüero
- 9Depay
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 11Demir
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde Martínez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 9,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.
Attempt saved. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Balliu.
Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).
Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).
Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a through ball.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.