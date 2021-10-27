Spanish La Liga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dimitrievski
  • 20Balliu
  • 24Saveljich
  • 5Catena
  • 33García Torres
  • 23Valentín
  • 6Comesaña
  • 7Palazón
  • 8TrejoBooked at 24mins
  • 18García Rivera
  • 3Falcao

Substitutes

  • 1Zidane
  • 2Maras
  • 4Suárez
  • 9Nteka
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Martín
  • 12López
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 19Rodrigues
  • 21Ciss
  • 22Pozo
  • 32Hernández

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto
  • 3Piqué
  • 24García
  • 18Alba
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 5Busquets
  • 14CoutinhoBooked at 52mins
  • 2Dest
  • 19Agüero
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde Martínez
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
9,340

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).

  4. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergiño Dest.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iván Balliu.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Sergio Agüero (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Esteban Saveljich (Rayo Vallecano).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás González Iglesias (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).

  18. Post update

    Eric García (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).

  20. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories