Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid20:30OsasunaOsasuna
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Osasuna

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 27th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad10631149521
2Real Madrid962124111320
3Sevilla96211661020
4Atl Madrid9531138518
5Real Betis105321511418
6Osasuna105321413118
7Ath Bilbao10451106417
8Rayo Vallecano105141712516
9Barcelona94321510515
10Espanyol113531111014
11Valencia103431513213
12Villarreal102621310312
13Mallorca10334915-612
14Celta Vigo103161012-210
15Elche11245813-510
16Alavés10307513-89
17Cádiz111551018-88
18Granada9144713-67
19Levante10055918-95
20Getafe10028316-132
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories