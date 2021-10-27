Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1SassuoloSassuolo1

Juventus v Sassuolo

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 36Perin
  • 6DaniloSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
  • 22Chiesa
  • 14McKennie
  • 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
  • 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 10Dybala
  • 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
  • 44Kulusevski

Sassuolo

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 5Ayhan
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 61mins
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forToljanat 72'minutes
  • 8Lopez
  • 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
  • 23TraoreBooked at 72mins
  • 18RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
  • 92DefrelBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Souzaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Goldaniga
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 13Peluso
  • 20Harroui
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Toljan
  • 24Satalino
  • 29Samele
  • 56Pegolo
  • 91Scamacca
  • 97de Souza
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Kaio Jorge is caught offside.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Manuel Locatelli.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Danilo.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Kaio Jorge.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Danilo.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 1. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hamed Traore (Sassuolo).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matheus Henrique.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).

  14. Post update

    Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.

  16. Booking

    Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Hamed Traore (Sassuolo).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Matheus Henrique replaces Gregoire Defrel.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremy Toljan replaces Davide Frattesi.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan109102391428
2Napoli98101931625
3Inter Milan953124121218
4Atalanta105321712518
5Roma9513169716
6Juventus104421412216
7Fiorentina95041312115
8Lazio94231917214
9Udinese103431213-113
10Bologna93331519-412
11Empoli94051418-412
12Sassuolo103341313012
13Hellas Verona103252119211
14Torino103251211111
15Sampdoria102351419-59
16Venezia10226817-98
17Spezia102261223-118
18Genoa101451522-77
19Salernitana102171022-127
20Cagliari91351120-96
View full Italian Serie A table

