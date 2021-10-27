Juventus v Sassuolo

Offside, Juventus. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Kaio Jorge is caught offside.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 36Perin
- 6DaniloSubstituted forKulusevskiat 80'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 13'minutes
- 22Chiesa
- 14McKennie
- 27LocatelliSubstituted forArthurat 80'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 10Dybala
- 9MorataSubstituted forPinto Ramosat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 12Lobo Silva
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 44Kulusevski
Sassuolo
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 5Ayhan
- 31Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 61mins
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forToljanat 72'minutes
- 8Lopez
- 25BerardiBooked at 58mins
- 23TraoreBooked at 72mins
- 18RaspadoriSubstituted forScamaccaat 62'minutes
- 92DefrelBooked at 30minsSubstituted forde Souzaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Goldaniga
- 4Magnanelli
- 13Peluso
- 20Harroui
- 21Chiriches
- 22Toljan
- 24Satalino
- 29Samele
- 56Pegolo
- 91Scamacca
- 97de Souza
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Manuel Locatelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Danilo.
Post update
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Kaio Jorge.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Hand ball by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Sassuolo 1. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hamed Traore (Sassuolo).
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Matheus Henrique.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Juventus).
Post update
Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Booking
Hamed Traore (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hamed Traore (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Matheus Henrique replaces Gregoire Defrel.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremy Toljan replaces Davide Frattesi.