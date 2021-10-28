Sam Lavelle: Charlton Athletic defender out with long-term groin injury

Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlton's defender Sam Lavelle
Centre back Lavelle has been a regular for Charlton since signing from Morecambe this summer

Charlton Athletic defender Sam Lavelle has been ruled out "long-term" with a groin injury.

Lavelle, 25, suffered the injury during their League One win against Sunderland on Saturday and has since had surgery.

He signed a three-year contract with Charlton when he joined from Morecambe this summer and has made 15 appearances for the Addicks.

"He will be out long-term, I don't know the exact timescale on that," said caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on it, but he'll be unavailable for the foreseeable."

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC