Crawley Town kit man Marcus Doyle has been given a two-match stadium ban

Crawley Town kit manager Marcus Doyle has been given a two-match stadium ban by the Football Association for violent conduct.

Doyle has also been fined £900 for the incident in or around the tunnel following Crawley's 3-1 defeat to Exeter City on 19 October.

He had admitted improper conduct but had denied his behaviour amounted to violent conduct.

However the FA's independent regulatory commission upheld the charge.