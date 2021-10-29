Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Every team in the Scottish Premiership has played each other once after Wednesday's midweek card and this weekend, the top tier enters its second round of fixtures.

Celtic have the chance to go top, there's a Tayside derby and the clocks go back before current league leaders Rangers visit Motherwell on Halloween.

We have you covered for all the team news and stats. Don't forget to choose the preferred XI for your team.

Aberdeen v Hearts (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Aberdeen hope Christian Ramirez will be fit having gone off against Rangers in midweek with a tight muscle. The hosts are still without defenders Declan Gallagher, Jack MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay, Andrew Considine and Mikey Devlin along with wide player Matty Kennedy.

Hearts will make a late decision on whether top scorer Liam Boyce is fit enough to start after he missed the draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday due to a calf strain.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "It is important we come through this weekend's game still feeling as positive as we do just now. We know how tough a challenge Hearts are, they are unbeaten for a reason, but we went down there and gave them a good game last time and we are looking forward to the challenge that they present."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The boys have done very well to go undefeated in the league, although there's a tinge of disappointment we haven't picked up as many points as we've deserved."

Did you know? The past two league meetings of Aberdeen and Hearts have ended in draws and Hearts have not beaten the Dons in the Premiership since 2019.

Celtic v Livingston (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Tom Rogic drops out of the Celtic team with a hamstring injury, but Josip Juranovic has overcome an eye injury that resulted in him visiting hospital after Wednesday's win over Hibernian.

Livingston have key attacker Andrew Shinnie (ankle) back in contention, while Jackson Longridge is also set to be available after injury. Stephane Omeonga (head knock) returns but Ben Williamson is suspended.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It's a good opportunity for us to continue our good form. Our performances have been pretty consistent and obviously that's been backed up by the results which mean we have moved up the table, which is great."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "It's going to be a difficult game because Celtic's continuity and the fluidity is coming together - and their performances are now getting results."

Did you know? Celtic are the highest scorers in the division and their last home win over Livingston was a 6-0 victory.

Dundee United v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts is set to freshen his side with no new injury worries to contend with. Liam Smith (knee) is working his way back to fitness, while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.

St Johnstone have lost defenders James Brown (hamstring) and Lars Dendoncker (groin) to injury. David Wotherspoon (calf) is likely to miss out again with Saints having doubts over several other players, including Murray Davidson, but Michael O'Halloran is set to come back from injury.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "We are enjoying where we are at just now in terms of league position and performances and results, but there is still a lot we want to improve on."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's been a tough but encouraging start. We want to climb the league. It's very, very tight with the bottom seven or eight teams so we want to pick up as many points as we can."

Did you know? St Johnstone have not beaten Dundee United since 2015.

Ross County v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Ross County have reported no fresh injuries.

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan could miss out again after being sidelined by illness for the midweek defeat to Celtic. Darren McGregor is available after suspension but James Scott is unlikely to be involved due to fitness concerns.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "We're going into the game in a good vein of form in terns of the way we are playing and on the back of Wednesday night we have to be confident."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Criticism comes in the wake of poor runs, which we're in at the moment, but I think supporters should direct it at me. It's my team, my responsibility, my preparation, my direction. The players need the supporters to be behind them."

Did you know? In 24 meetings between the sides in all competitions, Hibs have the edge in wins with 10 to County's six.

St Mirren v Dundee (Sat, 15:00 BST)

St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon (hamstring) will have a fitness test, but Jamie McGrath is still absent (hip).

Dundee boss James McPake has no fresh injury worries. Max Anderson (illness) missed the midweek defeat to Ross County but should return to the squad.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Eamonn Brophy is now in as good a shape as he's been in since he was getting a lot of recognition from a lot of big clubs down south and getting involved in the national set-up, and that's the incentive for him."

Dundee manager James McPake: "It wasn't good enough [losing 5-0 to Ross County]. We let the club and the fans down. But we have been on our knees before and we have got back up and come back fighting and that is what we are going to do. They are a good group."

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in six meetings with Dundee in all competitions.

Motherwell v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 GMT)

Motherwell are hoping Juhani Ojala can shake off a groin problem. Midfielder Robbie Crawford (ankle) remains out.

Rangers will again be without Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) but both could return next week. Borna Barisic is out with a minor injury,

Motherwell full-back Stephen O'Donnell: "We have had one of the best starts we have had in a long time. There is plenty of room for improvement but also lots of positives."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I believe there's a lot of fight, a lot of characters and a lot of good players in my group and I have every belief and confidence that we can move forward."

Did you know? The past two meetings of Motherwell and Rangers have ended in 1-1 draws after the home side scored first.

